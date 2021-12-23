UMA Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $9.93 or 0.00019536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $644.64 million and $37.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007232 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,813,026 coins and its circulating supply is 64,930,374 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

