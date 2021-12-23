United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.07. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,977 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,214. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 198,760 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 320,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,369. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.92. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

