Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.21. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

