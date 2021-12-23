Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 1,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,673,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $552.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the first quarter worth about $9,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

