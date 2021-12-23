Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 1,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,673,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $552.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.32.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
