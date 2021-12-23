V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

