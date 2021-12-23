V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 63,063 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,135,764.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 93,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,335. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

