Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Up 6.7%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 78,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

VLNCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

