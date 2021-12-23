Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

MRNA stock opened at $251.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock worth $141,185,655 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

