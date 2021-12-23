Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

