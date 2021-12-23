Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 273,696 shares.The stock last traded at $131.85 and had previously closed at $131.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

