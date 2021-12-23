Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $2.895 dividend. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.