Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $302,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $318.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

