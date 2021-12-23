Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $263.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.