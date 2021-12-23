Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $176,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,910,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $454.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

