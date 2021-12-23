Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.43

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.429 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VGIT opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.