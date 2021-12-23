Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.67% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $91,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,899.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $111.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

