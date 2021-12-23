Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 458,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,661,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

