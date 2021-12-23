Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 946,242.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,237 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $24,909,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $429.99 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $435.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

