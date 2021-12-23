Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.04

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.043 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.17 and a 12-month high of $82.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.