Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 211,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,054,752 shares.The stock last traded at $104.73 and had previously closed at $103.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.