VeChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $410.79 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. VeChain has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and approximately $410.79 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000140 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008650 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.