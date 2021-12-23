Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 196,043 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Lululemon Athletica worth $211,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $388.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

