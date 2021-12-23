Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $156.11 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $156,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.10.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $316.38 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $316.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day moving average is $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

