Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,494 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $199,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $614.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $644.99 and a 200 day moving average of $582.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.