Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,330 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of CDW worth $190,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.45. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

