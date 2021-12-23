Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

