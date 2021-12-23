VITE (VITE) Market Cap Hits $43.62 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $43.62 million and $5.57 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VITE has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00074440 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,029,316,098 coins and its circulating supply is 496,744,988 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

