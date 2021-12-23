Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 5,373 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

ESE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.