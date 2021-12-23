Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

X stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

