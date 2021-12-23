Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

