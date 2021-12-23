Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 2.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

