Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VMC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of VMC opened at $205.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $141.24 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

