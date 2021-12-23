W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $6,819,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,535,000 after buying an additional 65,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.055 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.