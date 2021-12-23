Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €160.00 ($179.78) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($142.70) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.64 ($180.49).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €132.65 ($149.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €153.57 and a 200-day moving average of €144.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($196.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

