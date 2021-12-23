Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €179.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €179.00 ($201.12) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($142.70) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.64 ($180.49).

WCH stock opened at €132.65 ($149.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a 52 week high of €174.75 ($196.35).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

