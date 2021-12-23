Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 111,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

CVS stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

