Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $2,385.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,350.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,297.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 260.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

