Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

