Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.