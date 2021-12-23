Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 190,472 Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Convey Holding Parent were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CNVY stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

