Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 122,958 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 122,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 57.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 51.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.