Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,340 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.13 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

