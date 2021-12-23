Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,580 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 47,706 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 176,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

