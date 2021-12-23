Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $11.92 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,268,000 after buying an additional 184,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $205.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $141.24 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

