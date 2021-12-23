Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,224 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of TransAlta worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 196.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransAlta by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TransAlta by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC opened at $11.12 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.29%.

TAC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

