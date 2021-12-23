Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 46,897 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sprott by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SII opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SII. TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

