Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 656,955 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,799 over the last ninety days.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

