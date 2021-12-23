Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,423 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 35.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 109.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 41.9% during the second quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SILV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

