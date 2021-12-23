Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 532,306 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,306 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber makes up about 1.2% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $76,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

WFG stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

