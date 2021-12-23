Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,238 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Dropbox by 334.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.